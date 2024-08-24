Love Live! Superstar!! Idols Prepare for a 'Sparkling' 3rd Season

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

With the third season ofon the horizon, three members of Liella! made the long journey to New York to entertainattendees with a talk show on Friday. Present was, who plays Liella! leader Kanon Shibuya, fellow CatChu unit members, who plays Sumire Heanna; and, who plays Mei Yoneme.

As the audience's smattering of light-up concert glowsticks lit up in the colors of their favorite Liella! members, the guests answered light-hearted questions about their experience so far in New York. It was the first time for both Date and Yabushima, and both exclaimed how fancy the city was. Payton pantomimed the Gen Z motion for snapping photos—with a phone. "New York is so fancy we just kept staring and asking, 'What's that? What's that over there?'" added Yabushima to the delight of the audience.

When asked what appealed to them the most about their school idol characters, Date cited Kanon's love for singing. "When she's an idol and performing at concerts, her eyes are always twinkling, and she has a sparkling smile! She has a natural aura to draw people in." She added that she admired Kanon's leadership and always being around when people needed her. "I respect her very much," Date smiled.

Speaking next, Payton described Sumire as being very proud and always wanting to be the center of attention, even though Keke and the other girls loved teasing her. "She has a set personality that she wants everyone to see her as… and she wants everyone to see the cool side of her. I want to be as confident as her. I'm very proud to voice her!" Yabushima echoed this admiration for their characters, who said she wanted to be as strong and kind as Mei. "She puts everyone else before her, but I wish she'd put herself more in front sometimes!"

The growth of their characters over the seasons stayed top-of-mind for the next segment, in which the guests were asked to select their favorite scenes ahead of time. Date selected the moment in the season two premiere, "Welcome to Liella." In it, Kanon is trying to convince Kinako to join Liella. Asked why she chose this scene, Date said it was a great example of how much Kanon has grown as a character. This moment reminded her of a scene from the first season where Keke had to convince Kanon to be a school idol. "Now that it's Kanon asking Kinako, you can see how much she's grown. Kanon being so kind and supportive was so inviting."

Payton's favorite scene in season two's episode three ("Next in Line to Win") where the Liella! girls were on a bridge. She chose it because she thinks it showcases Sumire's personal growth. "In season one, Sumire wanted to be the star and center of attention. But when she performs her song, "Nonfiction" where she's the center, she starts changing. Before this, she was 'me, me, me, me, me,' but this scene shows how much she's grown. I love it so much."

Then came Yabushima's scene selection. The crowd started clapping and cheering as the video revealed the school science classroom. It was from the second season's fourth episode, "The Two in the Science Room," where Shiki approaches Mei and convinces her to become a school idol. After a heart-to-heart, the scene ends with Shiki taking Mei by the hand. "Your welcome is a bit overwhelming," Yabushima laughs, citing the attendees' whoops throughout the scene. "They show how they feel towards each other. Their words and actions are only between them. It's very precious. They only share certain sides because they trust each other very much. I just really love their special relationship, and obviously, the hand-holding at the end is very beautiful."

The guests were also asked in advance to pick their favorite songs and describe why the song was special to them. Date chose "Mirai Yoho Hallelujah." Although the guests didn't sing, the panel played each song as shown in the anime, as many audience members performed the carefully choreographed wotagei that goes with each track. Date said she picked that track because the characters are still struggling at the end of the series premiere, including Kanon, who is still working through some of her past trauma. "The push that Keke gave her was the nudge she needed. She could sing again. It's a very special song to Kanon, but a very special song to me as well."

Unsurprisingly, Payton chose "Nonfiction," saying she had reasons similar to Date's. She briefly described the character journey that Sumire goes through, saying that after losing her confidence, her friends' support helped bring it back and allowed her to be the center of "Nonfiction." "Looking back at her past, you can see how far she's come. Sumire is very precious to me, and I love this song very, very much."

Rounding out the trio was Yabushima's selection, "Sing! Shine! Smile!" After the audience danced along to the song, she explained her choice, saying that it shows a previous moment with all nine Liella! members together. "We all have fears and things we go through every day. This is a very positive song, and it cheers me up. Everyone has big smiles [in this scene]. This song has always helped me smile."

The moderator then brought up that it had been 14 years since the Love Live! franchise started, a fact that likely hit some of the audience members in the gut. It had also been four years since Love Live! Superstar!! started, which the guests were asked to comment on. "Since Love Live! Superstar!! started until now, it seems like time has gone so fast, but it also feels like we've spent so much time together already," Date said. "We're going to keep working hard together as Liella! and I'll keep working hard as Kanon, too."

Payton agreed at the quick passage of time, adding that the four years had been "sparkling" and a treasure to her. "This whole time has been precious. The other members are very precious to me as well." She described the four years as being the most packed time of her life thus far. "I feel very blessed. Love Live! Superstar!! and the Love Live! series, in general, has so many fans around the world. I'm able to see how many of you are here today!" She ended by saying that she hoped for Liella! songs can continue spreading worldwide.

Yabushima said she felt very happy and blessed to have met Date and Payton and that coming to New York made her happy. "Seeing all this support for the franchise is still very shocking to me," she said. I hope even more people fall in love with our songs, concerts, and Liella!"

The talk show ended with one last question—what did the guests have in common with their characters? Date said that Kanon was very human, and her emotions sometimes controlled her. "She's not all smiles, so I love that about her. I have ups and downs too." She laughed and added that their bangs also went in the same direction. Payton thought briefly and said that while she used to think they didn't have much in common, she realized that they both get teased a lot. "Please don't worry, it's all out of love!" she added. "But that's how I've realized we're alike," Yabushima said. She added that Mei is very honest about things she loves, such as school idols. "She loves them so much she ended up going to the same school as them. She dedicates her whole life to the things she loves, and I think I'm the same way."