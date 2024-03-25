All the Announcements From AnimeJapan 2024

All the Announcements From AnimeJapan 2024by ANN News & Editorial Team,
Curious about all the news and panels that happened at AnimeJapan 2024 last weekend? 132,557 people descended upon Tokyo Big Sight across two days to experience all the latest and greatest in anime!
News from Saturday, March 23
Nanare Hananare TV Anime Premieres in July
CoMix Wave Films Teases New Work by 'Rookie Director'
Hyakushō Kizoku TV Anime's 2nd Season Premieres This Fall
Thunderbolt Fantasy Puppet Show's Sequel Project is 4th Season in 2024, 'Final Chapter Film' in 2025 (Updated With Video)
Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Anime Reveals New Visual, Half-Year Run
Suicide Squad Isekai Anime Announces July Premiere
Hari Maware! Koinu Anime Shorts Get 2nd Season in July
Delico's Nursery Anime Reveals July Premiere in New Video
Mecha-Ude Anime Premieres in October
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II Season Previews Ending Theme Song in New Trailer Video
The Grimm Variations Anime Reveals New Video
Beastars Anime's Final Season Unveils New Trailer
Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura Crossover Anime Announced, Premieres on Netflix on June 6
Rising Impact Golf Anime Reveals More Cast
Super Peace Busters Team's Fureru Original Anime Film Reveals Main Characters
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Animation's 1st Trailer Reveals Fall Debut
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Anime Gets 2nd Season in October
No Longer Allowed In Another World Anime Casts Hina Kino, Reina Ueda
Turkey! Original Bowling Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer, 2025 Premiere
T・P BON Anime Reveals More Cast, July 17 Debut
ATRI: My Dear Moments Anime's 1st Video Reveals More Staff, Summer Premiere
Whisper Me a Love Song Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Opening Theme Song
Date A Live V Anime's English-Subtitled Video Highlights Heroines
God's Game We Play Anime Reveals 2nd Video, Cast Member Miyu Tomita
Demon Lord 2099 Anime Reveals Fall Debut, More Cast & Staff in Teaser Video
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime's 1st Trailer Reveals More Cast, May 10-August 2 Opening Dates
The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 Anime Streams Promotional Video
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Anime Film Trilogy Unveils New Teaser, Visual
Love Live! Nijigasaki Franchise's Nijiyon Anime Season 2 Posts New Video
Dungeon People Anime Streams 1st Promo Video
Pokémon Horizons Anime Reveals 4 New Cast Members for 'Terastal Debut' Arc
Make a Girl Anime Film Reveals More Cast, 2025 Debut
Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again Anime Streams Credit-Less Opening
Natsume's Book of Friends Anime's 7th Season Reveals Fall Debut, Full Staff in 1st Teaser Promo Video
Trillion Game Anime's 1st Video Reveals Staff, More Cast, October Debut
I May Be a Guild Receptionist Anime Reveals Teaser Video, Additional Cast
Aniplex.exe Reveals Tanetsumi no Uta Game
The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal Anime Reveals Teaser Video, Visual, New Cast & Characters for Germany Team
Arifureta Anime Season 3 Reveals New Teaser, Visual, Fall Premiere
Sorairo Utility Anime Series Debuts in 2025
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2 Posts 1st Teaser
Shy Anime's Season 2 Video Highlights Ai Tennoji, Utsuro
Every Little Thing Duo Performs Vampire Dormitory TV Anime's Ending Song
Blue Box TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff in 2nd Teaser Video (Updated)
Tower of God Season 2's Sneak Peek Video Reveals NiziU Songs, Revamped Staff, More Cast
Shinkalion Change the World Anime Reveals 3 Ending Themes With Bullet Train Motifs
Nanare Hananare Original TV Anime Reveals Opening, Ending Theme Songs Writer & Producer Yūjin Kitagawa of Music Duo Yuzu
Sound! Euphonium 3 Anime's 2nd Promo Video Features TRUE's Opening Song
Manga Productions, Toei Animation's Future's Folktales 2 Animated Series Debuts in 2024
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season II Anime Reveals New Cast, July Premiere
Laid-Back Camp Anime Gets Smartphone Puzzle Game in 2024
i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!- Previews Hybrid Anime/Live-Action Idol Performance
News from Sunday, March 24
Oshi no Ko Anime's 2nd Season Reveals July Debut, More Cast in Video
Mayonaka Punch Anime's 1st Promo Video Highlights Characters
Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II Anime Reveals October Premiere in 2nd Teaser Video
Re:Zero Anime's 3rd Season Video Reveals New Cast, October Premiere Date
BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- Film Gets 4 Mini-Anime Episodes After Credits
Re:Zero Witch's Re:surrection Smartphone Game's New Video Reveals Konomi Suzuki Theme Song
Undead Unluck Anime to Make 'Important Announcement' on August 1
Koi wa Futago de Warikirenai Anime Reveals Main Staff, New Visual
365 Days to the Wedding TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff, 2024 Debut in 1st Promo Video
Days With My Stepsister Anime Announces More Cast, Key Visual, New Video
The Elusive Samurai Reveals 1st Short Promo Video, July Premiere
A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals 2 New Cast Members
Black Butler: Public School Arc Anime's New Video Previews -otoha-, Sid's Songs
Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga Anime Gets Sequel in October
Alterna Welt: Blue Exorcist Gaiden Game's 2nd Promo Video Streamed
Plus-Sized Elf Anime Reveals July Debut, New Visual
Mysterious Disappearances Anime Casts Naomi Ōzora, Masako Nozawa
'Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki' Anime's Teaser Video Reveals More Cast, October Premiere
Rikon Densetsu Performs Ending Theme for Red Cat Ramen Anime
Akari Nanawo Performs 'Go, Go, Loser Ranger!' Anime's Ending Song
Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions Anime's 2nd Season Premieres in October
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Anime Unveils Visual
The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 Anime Reveals 'Double Seven Arc' in New Promo Video
WEST Performs Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc Anime's Opening Song
Senpai wa Otokonoko Anime's 1st Promo Video Introduces Story
Sasaki and Peeps Anime Gets 2nd Season
Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season Anime's Teaser Confirms Staff, 2024 Launch With Orokamonogatari Story
Blue Archive Anime's Video Reveals Sensei's Design, Shōgo Sakata as Voice
Mecha-Ude Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast, Staff
The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Anime Season's Video Reveals New Ending Song
Re:Monster Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, Previews Theme Songs
Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 Anime Reveals New Cast, Characters
My Hero Academia Season 7's 2nd Video Unveils Opening Song
Wistoria: Wand and Sword TV Anime Reveals 3 More Cast, New Visual
Tonari no Yōkai-san Anime Streams Opening Video
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Anime Streams Creditless Opening, Ending Videos
Bocchi the Rock! Compilation Films' Trailer Teases Opening Song, June 7 & August 9 Dates
