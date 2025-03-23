×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

AnimeJapan 2025

by ANN News & Editorial Team,

We came! We saw! We survived. (Mostly intact … Mostly.)

AnimeJapan 2025 witnessed some electrifying panels and huge announcements about upcoming titles and returning favorites. Here's the lowdown from two days, five stages, and eight halls at Tokyo Big Sight!

gmtgracboaapcaf
Image via AnimeJapan
©AnimeJapan 2025

Prelude to AnimeJapan

The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest Novels Get TV Anime in October

Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Season 2 Teaser Announces October Debut

Minoru Toyoda's Kore Kaite Shine Manga Gets TV Anime

Turkey! Original Bowling Anime Reveals 2nd Key Visual, More Staff

Dekin no Mogura TV Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

Final Fire Force Season Casts Shinji Kawada, Masaya Matsukaze, Yūko Sanpei

'There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless...' TV Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast

Yuzu Performs Pokémon TV Anime's New Opening Song

The Holy Grail of Eris TV Anime Reveals Full Staff, More Cast, Promo Video

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 Anime's Trailer Previews Opening Theme Song

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2 Anime Unveils Voiced Visual Video for 'Little Devil' Mahiru

Miyuki Nakayama's Shota x Oni BL Manga Gets Anime (Updated)

Honey Lemon Soda Anime Casts Takuya Eguchi

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Jax Jones, Ado Perform New Theme Songs for Beyblade X Anime

News from Saturday, March 22

The Ideal Sponger Life Anime Confirmed as TV Anime

Yasuomi Umetsu, Shaft's Virgin Punk Original Anime Reveals Cast for 1st Story

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Song, July TV Premiere

With You and the Rain Anime's Teaser Highlights Meeting Between Fuji, Kimi

'Uglymug, Epicfighter' Anime's 1st Video Reveals Staff, July Debut

Moonrise Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast

Tokyo Revengers Anime Reveals New Arc's Santen Sensō-hen Title, Staff, Visual

Lycoris Recoil Anime Short Film's Video Reveals Titles, Visuals, April 16 Streaming Debut

New Panty & Stocking Anime Reveals More Cast, July Debut

Food for the Soul Anime's Video Reveals Ending Song by Reira Ushio

Maebashi Witches Anime Reveals 3 Guest Cast Members

Clevatess Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff, Opening Song in 2nd Promo Video

The Summer Hikaru Died Anime's Trailer Unveils 3 More Cast Members, TOOBOE's Ending Song

Princession Orchestra Anime's Video Reveals More Cast

Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince 2nd Season Anime Streams New Teaser Promo Video

Kaiju No. 8 Anime Previews 2nd Season in New Teaser Trailer

New Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Anime Unveils Main Staff, Teaser Visual

Rock Band yutori Perform My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Anime's Ending Theme Song

A Tale of the Secret Saint Anime Reveals 1st Visual

Classic Stars Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Opening Theme

The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses Anime Reveals July Premiere

Oshi no Ko Anime's 3rd Season Reveals Aqua Visual, Video

To Be Hero X Anime Reveals Main Trailer Video

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 Anime's Teaser Trailer Highlights Resort Hawaiians

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity TV Anime's New Video Announces Main Cast, Staff, July Debut

PuniRunes Anime Gets 3rd Season in July

My Hero Academia Anime's Final Season Unveils Trailer, Visual, Crunchyroll Stream, October Premiere

Kamitsubaki City Under Construction TV Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, July 3 Debut

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Anime Reveals 'Ultra Teaser' Trailer

Tougen Anki Anime Reveals New Trailer, New Key Visual, More Cast

Wind Breaker Season 2 Anime Casts Sōma Saitō, Kazuki Ura

Silent Witch Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, July Premiere

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Franchise's New Anime Is TV Special

Sakamoto Days Anime Reveals More Cast, Visual for Show's 2nd Part

Animated Devil May Cry Series Reveals Japanese Dub Cast in Trailer

Disney Twisted-Wonderland Anime's 1st Animated Teaser Unveils New Cast Member, More Staff, Opening Song

New Rurouni Kenshin Anime Gets 3rd Season

Koisuru One Piece Spinoff Gets Net Anime While Main Anime Airs Egghead Recap Before 1st New Episode on April 5

Crunchyroll Streams 2-Episode Premiere for One Piece Anime's Return, Egghead Recap Special on April 5-6

News from Sunday, March 23

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Anime's Trailer Previews Climax

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei Anime's 2nd Trailer Previews Opening Theme

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Compilation Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song

Fermat no Ryōri Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff

Classroom of the Elite Season 4 Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer

Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc Anime's Video Previews Theme Songs

The Too-Perfect Saint Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff in Main Trailer Video

Apocalypse Hotel Original TV Anime's Video Reveals More Cast

Tune In to the Midnight Heart Anime Announces Heroines' Cast, Main Staff

Chained Soldier 2 Anime Reveals Staff, 2026 Debut

Tojima Tanzaburo Wants to be a Masked Rider Unveils Main Cast, Staff, TV Format, 2025 Premiere in 1st Promo Video

Fate/Strange Fake Anime Casts Gakuto Kajiwara as Sigma

Sumikko Gurashi Creator Yuri Yokomizo's Nandemo Ikimono Characters Get Anime Shorts

'Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi' TV Anime Reveals July Debut in 1st Promo Video

Sentenced to Be a Hero Anime's Video Reveals Staff, October Premiere

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Reveals More TV Anime Cast, New Manga Launching in May

Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show Original Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, July TV Premiere

'Captivated, by You' Anime Reveals More Cast

Odekake Kozame Anime Film Reveals 2 New Cast Members

'May I Ask for One Final Thing?' TV Anime Unveils More Cast, Fall Debut in 1st Promo Video

Solo Camping For Two Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, July 10 TV Premiere

Catch Me at the Ballpark! Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Genic's Opening Theme

The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl Anime Casts Nozomi Yamamoto, Kyōka Moriya

The Apothecary Diaries Franchise Gets Spinoff Manga About Xiaolan

2nd Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Anime Film to Open on November 7

Harmony of Mille-Feuille Anime Streams New Trailer

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Anime Announces September 19 Debut

#Compass 2.0 Anime Reveals New Key Visual, Creditless Opening, New Trailer

Gundam GQuuuuuuX TV Anime Reveals New Promo Reel, Confirms Theme Songs

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved Film Reveals More Cast, Theme Song by fhána

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 to Premiere in July

City the Animation's 1st Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs, July 6 TV Debut

Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse Anime Streams 1st Promo Video

Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra Game Streams Opening Animation

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Convention homepage / archives