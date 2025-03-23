AnimeJapan 2025by ANN News & Editorial Team,
We came! We saw! We survived. (Mostly intact … Mostly.)
AnimeJapan 2025 witnessed some electrifying panels and huge announcements about upcoming titles and returning favorites. Here's the lowdown from two days, five stages, and eight halls at Tokyo Big Sight!
Prelude to AnimeJapan
The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest Novels Get TV Anime in October
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Season 2 Teaser Announces October Debut
Minoru Toyoda's Kore Kaite Shine Manga Gets TV Anime
Turkey! Original Bowling Anime Reveals 2nd Key Visual, More Staff
Dekin no Mogura TV Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members
Final Fire Force Season Casts Shinji Kawada, Masaya Matsukaze, Yūko Sanpei
'There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless...' TV Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast
Yuzu Performs Pokémon TV Anime's New Opening Song
The Holy Grail of Eris TV Anime Reveals Full Staff, More Cast, Promo Video
Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2 Anime's Trailer Previews Opening Theme Song
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2 Anime Unveils Voiced Visual Video for 'Little Devil' Mahiru
Miyuki Nakayama's Shota x Oni BL Manga Gets Anime (Updated)
Honey Lemon Soda Anime Casts Takuya Eguchi
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Jax Jones, Ado Perform New Theme Songs for Beyblade X Anime
News from Saturday, March 22
The Ideal Sponger Life Anime Confirmed as TV Anime
Yasuomi Umetsu, Shaft's Virgin Punk Original Anime Reveals Cast for 1st Story
Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Song, July TV Premiere
With You and the Rain Anime's Teaser Highlights Meeting Between Fuji, Kimi
'Uglymug, Epicfighter' Anime's 1st Video Reveals Staff, July Debut
Moonrise Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast
Tokyo Revengers Anime Reveals New Arc's Santen Sensō-hen Title, Staff, Visual
Lycoris Recoil Anime Short Film's Video Reveals Titles, Visuals, April 16 Streaming Debut
New Panty & Stocking Anime Reveals More Cast, July Debut
Food for the Soul Anime's Video Reveals Ending Song by Reira Ushio
Maebashi Witches Anime Reveals 3 Guest Cast Members
Clevatess Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff, Opening Song in 2nd Promo Video
The Summer Hikaru Died Anime's Trailer Unveils 3 More Cast Members, TOOBOE's Ending Song
Princession Orchestra Anime's Video Reveals More Cast
Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince 2nd Season Anime Streams New Teaser Promo Video
Kaiju No. 8 Anime Previews 2nd Season in New Teaser Trailer
New Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Anime Unveils Main Staff, Teaser Visual
Rock Band yutori Perform My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Anime's Ending Theme Song
A Tale of the Secret Saint Anime Reveals 1st Visual
Classic Stars Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Opening Theme
The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses Anime Reveals July Premiere
Oshi no Ko Anime's 3rd Season Reveals Aqua Visual, Video
To Be Hero X Anime Reveals Main Trailer Video
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members
Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 Anime's Teaser Trailer Highlights Resort Hawaiians
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity TV Anime's New Video Announces Main Cast, Staff, July Debut
PuniRunes Anime Gets 3rd Season in July
My Hero Academia Anime's Final Season Unveils Trailer, Visual, Crunchyroll Stream, October Premiere
Kamitsubaki City Under Construction TV Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, July 3 Debut
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Anime Reveals 'Ultra Teaser' Trailer
Tougen Anki Anime Reveals New Trailer, New Key Visual, More Cast
Wind Breaker Season 2 Anime Casts Sōma Saitō, Kazuki Ura
Silent Witch Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, July Premiere
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Franchise's New Anime Is TV Special
Sakamoto Days Anime Reveals More Cast, Visual for Show's 2nd Part
Animated Devil May Cry Series Reveals Japanese Dub Cast in Trailer
Disney Twisted-Wonderland Anime's 1st Animated Teaser Unveils New Cast Member, More Staff, Opening Song
New Rurouni Kenshin Anime Gets 3rd Season
Koisuru One Piece Spinoff Gets Net Anime While Main Anime Airs Egghead Recap Before 1st New Episode on April 5
Crunchyroll Streams 2-Episode Premiere for One Piece Anime's Return, Egghead Recap Special on April 5-6
News from Sunday, March 23
Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Anime's Trailer Previews Climax
The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei Anime's 2nd Trailer Previews Opening Theme
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Compilation Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song
Fermat no Ryōri Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff
Classroom of the Elite Season 4 Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer
Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc Anime's Video Previews Theme Songs
The Too-Perfect Saint Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff in Main Trailer Video
Apocalypse Hotel Original TV Anime's Video Reveals More Cast
Tune In to the Midnight Heart Anime Announces Heroines' Cast, Main Staff
Chained Soldier 2 Anime Reveals Staff, 2026 Debut
Tojima Tanzaburo Wants to be a Masked Rider Unveils Main Cast, Staff, TV Format, 2025 Premiere in 1st Promo Video
Fate/Strange Fake Anime Casts Gakuto Kajiwara as Sigma
Sumikko Gurashi Creator Yuri Yokomizo's Nandemo Ikimono Characters Get Anime Shorts
'Mikadono San Shimai wa Angai, Choroi' TV Anime Reveals July Debut in 1st Promo Video
Sentenced to Be a Hero Anime's Video Reveals Staff, October Premiere
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Reveals More TV Anime Cast, New Manga Launching in May
Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show Original Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, July TV Premiere
'Captivated, by You' Anime Reveals More Cast
Odekake Kozame Anime Film Reveals 2 New Cast Members
'May I Ask for One Final Thing?' TV Anime Unveils More Cast, Fall Debut in 1st Promo Video
Solo Camping For Two Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, July 10 TV Premiere
Catch Me at the Ballpark! Anime's Main Promo Video Previews Genic's Opening Theme
The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl Anime Casts Nozomi Yamamoto, Kyōka Moriya
The Apothecary Diaries Franchise Gets Spinoff Manga About Xiaolan
2nd Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Anime Film to Open on November 7
Harmony of Mille-Feuille Anime Streams New Trailer
Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Anime Announces September 19 Debut
#Compass 2.0 Anime Reveals New Key Visual, Creditless Opening, New Trailer
Gundam GQuuuuuuX TV Anime Reveals New Promo Reel, Confirms Theme Songs
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved Film Reveals More Cast, Theme Song by fhána
My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 to Premiere in July
City the Animation's 1st Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs, July 6 TV Debut
Watari-kun's ****** Is About to Collapse Anime Streams 1st Promo Video
