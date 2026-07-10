Blue Lock's Biggest Rivalry Might Be Between Its Creators

Photography by Earl Gertwagen

Blue Lock is famous for preaching ego. Its characters constantly push themselves, channeling their inner “egoist” to surpass the people in front of them. At Anime Expo 2026, the two creative forces behind the series suggested it's just as much the philosophy behind making the manga.

Series creators Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura revealed that they're not so unlike the fierce characters vying for supremacy in the manga itself. Rather than a one-way handoff from writer to illustrator, they've settled into a production process that continually pushes each of them to raise the bar.

“We're always trying to top each other," says Kaneshiro. That philosophy will sound familiar to Blue Lock readers: challenging oneself to grow and adapt, and ultimately surpass one's peers. It's this creative relationship that infuses Blue Lock with competitive energy permeating every page.

Blue Lock 's “ego” isn't just its characters; it's the creators themselves. Both creators shared the ways their one-upmanship manifests when collaborating.

As a writer, Kaneshiro's primary job is to establish the narrative and move it forward, creating the dialogue and laying out the plot. He says that his goal has become writing developments that even Nomura won't predict. And it's precisely because he's come to trust Nomura's capabilities that Kaneshiro finds the challenge so thrilling—knowing that Nomura isn't so easily surprised fuels a drive to improve his own skills.

As an illustrator, Nomura's job is to put Kaneshiro's ideas onto the page. That means meeting every creative challenge Kaneshiro throws at him. Now, in this collaborative yet competitive dynamic they've developed, Nomura sees his goal as not just surpassing readers' expectations but also Kaneshiro's.

“That's my ego as an artist,” Nomura said. “We're always battling over ego. That's why we sometimes need a break.”

How does this work in practice? It's not a linear process in which Kaneshiro passes his work to Nomura and dictates how it should be done. Nor does it unfold the other way, where Nomura draws everything and tells Kaneshiro to fill in the blanks.

They describe a process with lots of opportunities to refine their work together. Kaneshiro first creates rough storyboards for a chapter – his opportunity to indulge his ego and impress his creative partner. The two meet remotely to discuss expressions, story logic, and pacing. Then, after refining those elements together, Nomura and his team turn them into finished pages – his turn to exercise his ego.

© Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura/KODANSHA LTD.

Having the opportunity to refine things together fosters a healthy collaborative relationship. But both of them see it as yet another test of their mettle. Nomura comes away from those meetings feeling challenged to realize Kaneshiro's work with spectacular visuals. Kaneshiro says he has complete faith in Nomura: “Even if I try to throw him the hardest pitch I can, he would knock it out of the park.” That confidence only makes him want to devise an even bigger challenge the next time around.

It's a simple cycle: the writer challenges the artist, the artist raises the bar, and the writer responds in kind. But it's that competitive mindset that Kaneshiro and Nomura bring to the table that seeps into the series and infuses it with “ego”. It's their own egos pushing them to go further.

Just as Blue Lock 's central rivalries are built around opponents forcing each other to evolve, Kaneshiro and Nomura describe their working relationship as built on their mutual admiration. Kaneshiro jumped at the chance to heap praise on his colleague when asked.

“I feel like I'm [Nomura's] original fan.” Even before Kaneshiro proposed working with him on a manga about soccer, he had great respect for Nomura's work. So, when Kaneshiro floated the idea, and Nomura was worried about whether he could handle a manga about a sport he had limited experience with, Kaneshiro quickly put any doubt to rest. “I was like, 'You do amazing battle scenes, and this is actually a battle manga, not so much about soccer.'”

Nomura, too, praised Kaneshiro's unpredictable writing and talked about how bringing such unique characters who say outrageous things to life is a thrill. “To me, they're like real living people,” Nomura says. “I refer to them as living people that I know.” It's a perspective that echoes Kaneshiro's own admiration for Nomura, with both describing each other's work as continually pushing them to improve.

That's the real reason their rivalry works: their egos aren't fueled by resentment, but by admiration. That compels them to bring their absolute best work to the table when they meet, and when one of them exceeds the other's expectations, they, in turn, feel they need to evolve yet again to up their game.

That's not so different from Isagi's constant evolution. Like Isagi, both creators describe growth as coming from being continually challenged by someone who can push them further. The behind-the-scenes rivalry mirrors the competitive philosophy at the center of the manga itself. We, the audience, are the fortunate beneficiaries of this cycle playing out over and over, both on the page and behind the scenes.

Blue Lock argues that growth comes from encountering someone who forces you to become better. Listening to Kaneshiro and Nomura, it sounds like they've found exactly that in each other. The biggest rivalry that keeps Blue Lock evolving isn't found on any specific page; it's the one playing out behind the scenes, chapter after chapter.