Discussing Tani and Suzuki's Biggest Romantic Moment with You and I are Polar Opposites Voice Actors

Shōgo Sakata and Sayumi Suzushiro live-dubbing at AX 2026 Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

The main couple in You and I Are Polar Opposites finally kissed, and it was a complete accident! Just a day after Kōcha Agasawa 's other series, The Ramparts of Ice , finished its 1st season, Anime Expo 2026 hosted an early premiere of the 1st episode of Polar Opposites Season 2. In it, we saw the hilarious Christmas Eve date that led Tani and Suzuki to stumble into the first of several kisses. And we weren't alone, as the Japanese voice actors for Tani ( Shōgo Sakata ) and Suzuki ( Sayumi Suzushiro ) also shared what it was like recording this much-anticipated moment.

It all starts one night when Santa Yeti flies on his sled. After getting approval from Suzuki's mom, Tani is invited over to bake a strawberry tart together with his girlfriend. Between crushing biscuits and heating chicken, the two enjoy playing house together as they set up their own Christmas dinner. But when a glass bottle drops, the two catch it together, only to realize they're way closer than expected. They even recall a similar situation during the summer festival when they caught Suzuki's phone. Once they face each other, their lips smack. While the audience screams, the two are dazed for the rest of dinner, coming to terms with what happened. All that buildup, hoping something romantic would happen, only for it to happen like that?

Tani is full of surprises, though, as the stoic boy bravely offers to try again for a proper kiss. He doesn't even care that they can both smell chicken on each other's breath: he knows how this moment should be for Suzuki. Tani and Suzuki move from an accidental kiss to a proper one, or at least they attempt to. We won't spoil the punchline: we'll just say they eventually succeeded. The audience got a behind-the-scenes look at this moment through a live dubbing of the “2nd kiss”, and it somehow got a harder laugh than the first time.

When asked about this moment, Suzushiro mentioned how hard it was to hold back her giggles when recording this scene with Suzuki. The way the scene shifts from something awkward to something intimate, only to be followed by something goofy, was too funny to ignore. Meanwhile, Sakata was interested in Tani's last line about which one counted as the first kiss. Presumably, this question would be directed at which one counts as the proper one, but another theory was thrown in the recording booth by the director: that more kisses were happening that we didn't get to see. The idea that more action was happening when the audience wasn't looking got everyone shook, and the voice actors really appreciated that added intrigue.

The We Are Polar Opposites panel members at AX 2026 Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

This wasn't the only instance in the episode where awkward love was explored, though. A large chunk was dedicated to addressing Azuma's attraction to scummy guys: they make a move faster. When she tries to join her underclassmen's conversation, they don't know what to say. Despite the catcalling from the upperclassmen being obnoxious, being outright ignored feels much worse to her. So it's nice to see that Taira later recognized that pushing her away wasn't him being considerate; it was making her feel unwanted. When he comforts Azuma by sticking with her on the way back, it reminds me why they're my favorite ship.

After the live dubbing, Sakata and Suzushiro were more than ready to enjoy the rest of the weekend. This was the first time both of them came to Los Angeles. Suzushiro got to enjoy Starbucks just like Suzuki, and Sakata was excited to discover what a food coma was. American portions were definitely a surprise to both of them, but that didn't scare them away. As a series built around overcoming differences, they promise that season 2 will explore what the future holds for these characters as students. If it means growing up with these characters, fans have every reason to get excited.