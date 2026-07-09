Firefly Wedding Anime Premiere Draws A Crowd With Its Bloody Adaptation

©橘オレコ／小学館／アニメ「ホタルの嫁入り」製作委員会

The animated adaptation of Oreco Tachibana 's Meiji-era historical romance, Firefly Wedding , brought together an excited group of fans for its premiere. Surprisingly, the venue was full of attendees eager to skip dinner in order to attend an evening screening at Anime Expo . With david production 's long list of well-received adaptations such as Undead Unluck , Urusei Yatsura , and Cells at Work! , expectations were set high. This premiere report will contain spoilers. Content warning: this coverage will also include topics of abuse and assault found in the source material and the first episode.

Firefly Wedding opens with an elderly woman reading a letter while surrounded by fireflies. She reflects on her life as she loved someone she was forbidden to love. Cut to Satoko Kirigaya, a young woman with a heart condition, who wishes to repay her father by getting married while she still has time. david production 's takes on the manga material head-on by adding vibrant colors and atmospheric shading. While many series forgo shadowing and highlights, the first episode uses them to build tension and create emotional depth, while the color direction remains bright and saturated.

Despite her weak constitution, Satoko remains steadfast in holding herself high amongst her conniving stepsister and stepmother. She's a confident heroine who bites back (figuratively and literally), which is why she appeals so much to contemporary audiences. Her voice actress, Lynn , impresses viewers with her ability to switch from a reserved lady to a concerned daughter. In addition to good animation, the anime production also ensures the manga's more intense scenes are handled with care and seriousness.

Unfortunately, being a beautiful woman from a wealthy family, Satoko is a constant target. While shopping, she's abducted and catches a glimpse of Shinpei Goto, soaked in blood after a recent job. A sword-wielding killer who smiles with a dead look in his eyes, he seems to only be interested in money. Kōki Uchiyama provides a good balance in Shinpei's voice, maintaining a light but sharp tone as the smiling assassin.

The episode keeps the henchmen's physical and sexual assault; however, it doesn't shy away from the violent retributions for their acts. Shinpei swiftly cuts off their arms and legs for disobeying their original orders not to touch her. While the scene of violence happens before her, Satoko's quick thinking kicks in, and she offers to marry him to stay alive. As he considers it, he tosses her over his shoulders like a sack of potatoes to avoid the growing number of men who want to harm her.

For a romance anime, the action is turned up for Shinpei's sword-fighting scenes as he hacks and stabs the henchmen until they're painted red. Similar to the manga, the anime turns up Shinpei's yandere tendencies, which Uchiyama delivers with thrilling precision. His final scene, where he promises to make her happy—excitedly smiling while doused in blood—is sure to be as memorable as Future Diary 's Yuno Gasai viral yandere face.