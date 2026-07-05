Kagurabachi Anime Premiere Delivers An Adaptation with Clean Cuts

Cypic 's anime adaptation of Takeru Hokazono 's dark fantasy action series, Kagurabachi , brought together Anime Expo's most passionate fans. As one of the most anticipated upcoming titles, all eyes were glued to the screen as Chihiro Rokuhira transformed from still images to a slashing force to be reckoned with. Rather than just being a TV anime, Kagurabachi 's top-notch production stands toe-to-toe with theatrical-level works.

Image via Kagurabachi anime's website ©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

With an especially legendary staff list, including director Tetsuya Takeuchi , the sleek designs allow for fluid one-take camera movement. His eye for angles and color lends itself well to a Tarantino-esque punch during moments of ultraviolence. In fact, there are hints of references to Kill Bill , with swirling, slashing movements that lead to a torrent of bloodshed. Or even as a blade comes at a viewer, neatly severing a head from a neck as the wielder stands in the background, similar to the shot in Edgar Wright 's Shaun of the Dead .

However, there is more to this anime than just scenes of red. The premiere delivers on action, sound design, and pacing: all tall orders from high fan expectations. Its strength is in both the visual and audio storytelling, paralleling Chihiro's own quiet demeanor. His bond with his father is a highlight, as their conversations and chemistry are so relatable. Their banter is a reversal of the typical father-son relationship, in which Chihiro seems to assume the parental role and keep his father in check.

Yet, as reserved as he is, there are moments of genuine passion to become a swordsman like his father. Despite Chihiro's earnestness, Kunishige cautions him based on his own experience. Kagurabachi is both quiet and rich with sound, similar to Chihiro, who is a quiet but layered character. Within the short time the audience spends with Chihiro in his youth, he shows a silent yet strong desire to follow in his father's footsteps. There's a deep understanding between the two as they silently forge in their workshop. Like a heartbeat, the steady rhythm of striking metal grows louder until it reaches a fever pitch. The sound designer impressively translates their strong bond through a prolonged moment of silence between them.

Voice actor Taihi Kimura spoke about his first recording session and highlighted that Tomokazu Seki —who plays Chihiro's father—is the first voice in the entire episode. Much like Kunishige, Seki paved the way, which made it “very easy (for him) to get started.” Kimura strikes a balance between voicing Chihiro in his youth and as a changed 18-year-old. Kimura, who describes himself as a person full of emotion, found himself having to hold back or else “too much emotion comes out.”

The first twenty minutes of episode one turn the manga's action-packed panels into high-octane energy, and every bit as funny. At the panel, Kagurabachi producer Kōichi Yasuda told fans that the core concept for production was to draw out “the absolute best of the original work.” From the engaging camera work and intense emotional buildups, it's clear the anime team was not satisfied with leaving the audience's first impression and exposure to the anime as just another adaptation.