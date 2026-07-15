Sonic the Hedgehog Producer on Celebrating Game's 35th Anniversary and the Future of the Series

Takashi Iizuka Image via Anime Expo

SEGA

is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. The Blue Blur has been an iconic gaming staple since the beginning. To this day, Sonic continues to draw in both old and new audiences with's ever-expanding lineup of games, as well as efforts outside of them, such as themovies.also launched the Switch 2 version of, bringing its critically acclaimed open-zone game to's latest handheld.

During Anime Expo 2026, we had the chance to sit down with lead producer Takashi Iizuka to discuss the 35th-anniversary milestone, Sonic's recent collaborations, and what the future of the series could look like.

© SEGA

Takashi Iizuka : After releasing Sonic Frontiers, we took on the challenge of creating a full-fledged, cross-platform, online multiplayer game with Sonic Racing CrossWorlds . This was a new feature for Sonic titles, so I'm excited that we were able to make it a reality. I can't reveal any more information about our next project. Still, I'd like to create a story-driven game that can be enjoyed not only by gamers but also by fans of the character who discovered Sonic through movies and anime.

You recently released the Switch 2 version of Sonic Frontiers, and it was a surprise drop. Despite numerous leaks (like ESRB ratings), what was it like trying to keep that release a secret until the 35th anniversary celebration?

IIZUKA: From a game development perspective, keeping any release a surprise is genuinely one of the hardest parts of the process. When you consider the sheer number of partners, retailers, and platform holders involved in bringing a game to market, it becomes nearly impossible to keep everything fully under wraps. That said, we were thrilled to be still able to deliver a memorable moment for fans during the 35th anniversary celebration, and the excitement around the Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch 2 made all those efforts worthwhile.

Can you tell me more about the Sonic Forces x Nex Playground collaboration? How did that partnership come to be?

IIZUKA: Like any partnership, we had to ensure it made sense for the franchise and the company as a whole. Sonic Forces is such a fun, creative game, and it felt like a natural fit for the Nex Playground. The Nex Playground offers plenty of interactive movement, and given the pace of Sonic Forces, we knew it would be a fun, physical activity for fans.

© PICO PARK © SEGA

IIZUKA: The TECOPARK team came to us with an idea that felt very new for the Sonic franchise , and we felt strongly that their art style and co-op gameplay approach would resonate strongly with our community. SEGA is always willing to experiment with new styles and collaborations, and after seeing everyone play during Summer Game Fest, I know our partnership was a good decision. I'm looking forward to seeing fan reactions to all that we have in store with Sonic Pico Park.

Sega recently revealed that Sonic Racing CrossWorlds fell short of sales expectations despite strong critical reception. What can you tell me about the future of Sonic Racing games? What kind of support or new ideas would you explore?

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Sonic Racing CrossWorlds

We are really glad the reception tohas been so positive, and we share that same enthusiasm for what the team has built with this title. As announced at Summer Game Fest, we have a second season of content on the way, and we are incredibly excited about what is coming, including collaborations featuring iconic properties likeand. That kind of crossover content is a testament to our commitment to keepingfresh, exciting, and top of mind for both our core fanbase and new players. We know the experience does not end at launch, and whether it is new tracks, characters, or music, we are dedicated to giving players compelling reasons to keep coming back to the game long after release.

I know this was back in 2024, but that year you celebrated the Year of Shadow. Will there ever be any other side characters aside from Shadow to get their own game?

IIZUKA: The Sonic universe is full of incredible characters, each with rich stories worth telling, and we are always looking for creative ways to bring them to the forefront. The Chaotix Casefiles audio drama was a great example of that, giving fans a deeper and more personal look at Vector, Espio, and Charmy in a way that really resonated with the community. We love exploring different formats and mediums to expand on these characters, and the response to the audio drama showed us just how hungry fans are for that kind of content. We will always be looking for the right opportunities to give these beloved characters the spotlight they deserve.

How will you celebrate Sonic's 40th anniversary?