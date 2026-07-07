The 5 Best New Video Games We Saw at Anime Expo 2026

Every year, Anime Expo brings some of the biggest reveals and news about upcoming anime, but video games are often overlooked. Big games like Echoes of Aincrad: Sword Art Online, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, and Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok are getting released soon, but what about the new games from smaller developers and publishers? We've got you covered here.

Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

has been a sleeper hit few people know about. It's got an anime series too! This time around,is a PvE game, unlike its predecessor, which was PvP. On the surface, it looks kind of similar to's own, but in reality,is much, much different. Instead of a competitive shooter,has you fight against colorful bosses in an open world. It's got co-op too.

The game's story, according to the official website:

Explore an open world in the return of Ninjala! After breaking a forbidden seal, you've been transported to an unknown planet. Defeat the threats lurking throughout the planet and find a way back to Earth!

GungHo Online Entertainment , Inc. will release Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet for the Switch 2 console in Spring 2027.

Silver Palace

© Elementa

is an open-world fantasy action RPG from the Singaporean studio Elementa Games. It's really similar to games likeand, so if you've played them or are a fan, you know what to expect. It's got beautiful characters and flashy attacks, as well as an eye-catching steampunk-fantasy aesthetic that makes for an interesting setting. But for now, I'm curious about how it'll stand out among its contemporaries.

The game's story, according to the official website:

In the third year of Queen Feliana's reign, the detective returns. Silvernia straddles the crossroads of splendor and decay, where reality blurs with fables. Through diplomacy, deduction, instinct, and steel—trace the origin of that fatal shot. Your choice will carve not just your destiny.. but the fate of many.

Elementa Games has not announced a release date for Silver Palace . Planned platforms include mobile (iOS and Android) and PC. The 'Dichotomy' Beta Test for Silver Palace is now open and runs until July 16.

Qliphah in Providence's Shadow

© ARC SYSTEM WORKS

Published byis a turn-based/action hybrid RPG that feels like a mix of, and. It's an eclectic combination that has me excited for what's next. During my time with the demo, I was admittedly confused by the combat mechanics, as you had to match different-colored attacks to rings that appeared on the boss. These inputs are all placed on a timeline system, too. This was only a battle demo, so I'm sure the full game will help me ease into it.

The game's story, according to Arc System Works :

Qliphah in Providence's Shadow is set in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo where reality is being encroached upon, monstrous beings appear, and supernatural beings run rampant. The story features Soma Hoshigami, a young man working a delivery job who is suddenly attacked by a supernatural creature before becoming a “half-transformed” human/supernatural being. Soma is then taken into custody as “lost property” by Rena Hizuki, an investigator in Metropolitan Police Department, Public Safety Bureau, Foreign Affairs Section 5, 2nd Anomaly Investigation Unit With the world now collapsed and reality being contaminated by these supernatural phenomena, Rena Hizuki and Soma Hoshigami decide to work together to investigate unusual events, occurrences, and mysteries like the “Tiny True” drug spreading throughout the city, the “Stigma” patterns etched onto the bodies of young people that are becoming popular, and a cult operating in the shadows. The action continues to escalate as the protagonists unfold more story, fight and defeat powerful enemies in a stylish manner, and ultimately unravel the mystery of the world's transformation.

Arc System Works will release Qliphah in Providence's Shadow on September 24, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and EPIC

Demons' Night Fever

© SuperNiche LLC. Developed by Drecom Co., Ltd. Licensed to and published by ARC SYSTEM WORKS

Arc System Works

Another game published byis an interesting mix ofand, along with an art style that's reminiscent of. At its heart,is a simulation and strategy game where you have 30 days to prepare an army with powerful stats to fight in battle. I had the same sentiment here as I did with mydemo: inquisitive confusion. It dropped me into a battle with little context, and I managed to win one. I'm still eager to learn more about, though!

The game's story, according to the official website:

This is a story of another Earth, different from the one we live on. Giga Super Death, the most wicked Devil of all, was just one step away from killing God…when suddenly, he was transformed into a helpless baby. Anticipating such a crisis, he had been working through the night to develop the "DEMONS' NIGHT FEVER" resurrection program—and finally, it was time to activate it. Was it a prank of fate, or an inevitable destiny? The one ensnared in this suspicious ritual was Killshiro Katanaka, a gloomy young man who despises the world. Due to their aligned interests, a bizarre pact was formed. This is the story of pure EVIL, starring the Devil himself and his newfound disciple, Killshiro.

Arc System Works will release Demons' Night Fever for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC this year.

Drunken Goddess Reflux

© Alliance Arts Inc.

is a roguelite Russian roulette game inspired by titles likeand. Basically, you want to get the cute demonic bartender drunk before you succumb to winning. You pick different shot glasses with hidden values and drink them, praying that the revealed number is lower than your opponent's. There are also cards you can pick with various effects and rules to keep things interesting. As you continue to win drinking matches and level up, the bartender will have greater tolerance to keep the game challenging. It's a really engaging concept, and from what I've played,still needs some work. But I'm totally excited to see the final product.

The game's story, according to the official trailer:

Face off against a demon who loves you enough to kill you in a high-stakes drinking survival, where it's spill your soul or make her spill hers. Break the rules as you drink in this twisted game of Russian roulette. Push the demon past her limits and make her spill everything!