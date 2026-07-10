WITCH X WITCH: Kamome Shirahama and Dana Terrace Share Their Love of Fantasy at Kodansha House

Sixty fans of The Owl House and Witch Hat Atelier joined under one roof for a special Q&A session with creators Dana Terrace and Kamome Shirahama . After many years of mutual admiration, the two fantasy writers had a public discussion about each other's work. Shirahama wore her usual Iguin cosplay while Terrace donned a black pointed cap. Together, they shared insight into their individual creative processes, such as how they craft a fantasy world, as well as fun trivia about each other.

Witch Hat Atelier manga display at Kodansha House, Los Angeles 2026 Photography by Kalai Chik

Shirahama has openly expressed her love and admiration for The Owl House and Knights of Guinevere , but admits she didn't think she would be able to speak with Terrace. The opportunity was just as unexpected for the Guinevere creator as she mentioned Witch Hat Atelier spoke to her as “an artist, creative, and as a human.”

Going straight into her questions for Shirahama, Terrace was curious to know how long she'd been developing Witch Hat . Shirahama shared that it took about “Six years in the making,” as she developed it while working on Eniale & Dewiela . “It took me one year to draw the first chapter.”

Regarding her distinctive inking style, Shirahama was heavily influenced by Western artists such as Arthur Rackham and Alphonse Mucha. As for manga, she was inspired by Katsuhiro Ōtomo and Moto Hagio . She also watched a lot of Studio Ghibli movies and happened to share Terrace's favorite: Princess Mononoke . “I liked that the story wasn't about defeating the monster god.”

Out of curiosity, Terrace asked Shirahama if she thought she'd become something other than a manga artist. Originally, Shirahama debuted as an illustrator and later became a manga artist. However, after watching the Witch Hat Atelier anime, she's “curious to see what an anime creator would be like.” Terrace added that she'd love to see an anime adaptation of Shirahama's manga, but the manga author lamented that her “team would suffer a lot” because she describes herself as “nit-picky.”

Switching topics, Shirahama shared her interest in classical and folk music, having played the flute “for a long time.” She also enjoys stage and musical theater. To follow up, Terrace asked whether Shirahama would be interested in composing music for the anime. She was already so in awe of Yuka Kitamura 's composition that she was just happy to be on the sidelines admiring it all.

Turning back to Witch Hat Atelier , Terrace was fascinated by a previous interview in which Shirahama mentioned that the story is about possibilities. She was curious about what drove the Witch Hat creator to write such a story in which the world doesn't require someone to be born special to create something magnificent. “What drove me was that kind of message gave me a lot of hope.” Shirahama shared the example of how humans don't start off knowing how to walk. The mere process of becoming independent is full of possibilities and “makes it easier to try new things.”

Adding to that statement, Terrace admired the unique take on standardized school systems as well as the main cast's approach to learning. Regarding how each character approaches problems, Shirahama explained in detail for each of the quartet. Coco is curious and optimistic but bound by a sense of responsibility. In contrast, Agott is rather simple as she's rushing to a point where she can feel confident. Riche has a “difficult artist element” to her, which makes her “easy to empathize with what she says.” Tetia would make a great producer as she's fun and positive, which is needed on every team. “I think she can teach the readers how to have fun while learning.”

Before they moved on to fan-submitted questions, Terrace asked Shirahama what she does when she's in a creative rut. “Even if I'm in a rut, the deadline doesn't wait,” admitted Shirahama. “I wrack my brain to get through it, and I apologize to my editor over and over again, and I ask for an extension on my deadline.” Going for a walk and getting some sleep as a mental reset helps her push through until she gets to the end, which Terrace found “extremely relatable.”

Both Shirahama and Terrace were asked whether they envision a story's conclusion from the start or whether it evolves as it progresses. “I have an idea of how the story will end,” said Shirahama. “In my mind, there are two options, and I have to decide which one I want to go with.” The crowd cheered with “oohs and ahhs” to Shirahama's remark, and she responded with her hands in a boogeyman gesture, causing the entire room to laugh.

“As for me, I have a single emotion that I'm trying to communicate,” Shared Terrace . “Even if the ending fluctuates by necessity or design, as long as I get through that North Star, I think I would feel satisfied.” Shirahama agreed that having “a single emotion” is so powerful because it can carry a story that is relatable to viewers. “Having a North Star whenever you get into a funk helps you reset,” added Terrace.

They were then asked what their magic specialty would be if they lived in a fantasy world. Shirahama thinks she'd still be drawing while Terrace wanted to be a magic animal whisperer. “I just want to pet a dragon,” said Terrace. Here, the Witch Hat author interjected with a surprise. “The story after Silver Eve is actually them going to a dragon island, and we'll see some people with dragon pets. I'll draw a house that's yours, Dana-san!”

After a brief moment of excitement, they turned back to the fan questions. When asked what the most challenging part of creating spells is, Shirahama admitted that remembering what magic spells she's created is the hardest part. Terrace explained that developing the Coven System was incredibly difficult, as was the general magic everyone shared.

“Specifically what luz would do with the glyphs, and how to combine them. It got a little confusing,” laughed Terrace. On a more technical question, the speakers were asked whether left-handed witches struggle more with spells because of ink smudging. For magic seals, since they don't have a direction and can be drawn however one wants, it doesn't make a big difference. As for The Owl House , luz is the only one doing glyphs for a while: “It's not a problem for her either because she did whatever worked.” Luckily, “magic is a kind tool for the left-handed,” according to Shirahama. “The circle is the perfect shape.”

To wrap it up, the speaker asked both what their zodiac signs are. Shirahama is a Taurus and shares a birthday “close to Coco's.” Although the speaker said Taurus signs are determined, Shirahama wasn't so sure about everyone born in May. Terrace is a Sagittarius, but admits she doesn't know much about astrology.