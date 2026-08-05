Otakon's Ascension of a Bookworm's Panel Shows Just How Much the Staff Love Their Anime

Otakon's Ascension of a Bookworm's Panel Shows Just How Much the Staff Love Their Animeby Bolts,
Voice actress Yuka Iguchi then took charge by explaining what it was like recording for the protagonist, Rozemyne, whom she explains is one of the cutest characters she has ever played. She gets to work alongside the likes of Yasushi Ōhama (Ferdinand) and Kazuhiko Inoue (Sylvester), who are legendary actors in the industry. They bring such great energy, and she even explained that some actors have their own little routines that they do both before and after sessions. In fact, the actors have aclimated to the role so well that the director, Yoshiaki Iwasaki, said he doesn't need to give any additional input; everyone is just that in love with their work on this show. It also helps that the original creator for the series, Miya Kazuki, is present during the recording sessions, which can make things very nerve-wracking.
According to Iwasaki, Kazuki is very clear about the vision that he wants presented on screen. They want to make sure that the animation staff is showcasing the world as authentically as possible. Sometimes, what they want to see specifically isn't exactly in the written text of the original light novel, and that can make things difficult. However, there are a lot of discussions that are had to make sure that the scale of this world is fully realized—especially as battles begin to get more intense. In fact, the staff was kind enough to show a special promotional video featuring cuts from future episodes, which featured Sylvester working with Rozemyne, her developing her magic, and going into battle to take on the lord of the winter (who looks like a giant white tiger). Iguchi even pointed out that some of her favorite scenes to record were ones where Rozemyne was getting ready for combat—and that there's a scene she remembers covering from the audio drama that she's excited to see realized in the anime involving Ferdinand.
It looks like one thing the staff was very excited about regarding this upcoming season is the way that multiple characters will be showcased. The staff seemed to be self-aware about how popular some of them are and look forward to seeing how fans will react to certain interactions. In fact, Iguchi made it clear that most of the staff have read the light novels to be intimately involved with the material as if it were a requirement to work on the show at all. They even teased that there might finally be more explicit romantic developments in the show after so much time was spent on more platonic or familial displays of love.
Finally, the panel ended with a fun collaboration video featuring Ascendance of a Bookworm and Witch Hat Atelier. There didn't seem to be any new animation here, but the way the promotional video was cut did really emphasize how much writing for magic plays a part in both shows—and it was able to happen because both of the authors are actually good friends in real life. It just goes to show that this series is still performing strong with its fans and other creators. There look to be plenty of reasons to be excited for what's to come.
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