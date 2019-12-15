IDOLiSH7 Season 2 Anime Confirms Title, Re:vale

The official Twitter account for the IDOLiSH7 franchise revealed on Saturday that the anime's second season is titled IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! . The anime's official website also confirmed that the group Re:vale will appear in the anime in addition to IDOLiSH7 and TRIGGER. The Re:vale duo previously appeared in the IDOLiSH7 Vibrato net anime.

IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! will premiere in April 2020.

Makoto Bessho ( Shangri-La , Armitage: Dual-Matrix ) is returning to direct the new season at TROYCA , and Ayumi Sekine ( Makura no Danshi , Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) is back as the series script supervisor. Also credited as returning are supervisor Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Aldnoah.Zero ), original character designer Arina Tanemura ( Full Moon O Sagashite manga creator), animation character designer Kazumi Fukagawa ( Inari Kon Kon , GLASSLIP animation director), and at least one of the chief animation directors, Masami Inomata .

The first IDOLiSH7 television anime premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The IDOLiSH7 Vibrato spinoff series of net anime shorts launched in February 2018.