CBC News: Moving Picture Company Closes Vancouver Office

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation 's (CBC) news department reported on December 11 that Moving Picture Company has announced that the visual effects company is closing its Vancouver office. According to CBC, Moving Picture Company stated in an email sent to staff that "increasing external market pressures" and "more attractive opportunities in other locations" were reasons for the office's closure.

The Vancouver studio worked on Sonic's redesign in Paramount Pictures ' Sonic the Hedgehog film. The studio also worked on Warner Bros. ' Pokémon Detective Pikachu film and the live-action Ghost in the Shell film. Moving Picture Company did not state how many staff members would lose their jobs or how this closure would affect other studios. In 2013, more than 800 artists worked in the Vancouver office.

The overall company, which is comprised of studios in London, Los Angeles, Bangalore, and Montreal in addition to Vancouver, has worked on such films as Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Shazam!, Dumbo, The Lion King , and Ad Astra . The company is also working on Dolittle, Godzilla vs. King Kong , and Clifford The Big Red Dog .

Source: CBC News (Micki Cowan) via Cartoon Brew, IGN