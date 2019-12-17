Shaman King: The Super Star Manga Nears Climax

The wraparound jacket band of the third compiled book volume of Shaman King The Super Star , Hiroyuki Takei 's new arc for his Shaman King manga, revealed on Tuesday that the manga is nearing its climax.

The Shaman King The Super Star manga launched in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge magazine in May 2018, after publishing three prologue chapters. The manga went on a three-month hiatus in January so that Takei could recuperate. The manga then extended its hiatus by two more months, so that Takei could focus on recovering his health, before returning in June.

Viz Media published the original Shaman King manga in English, and it describes how the story begins:

When he takes a shortcut through a cemetery, Manta Oyamada meets a strange kid with headphones — surrounded by ghosts. The kid is the teenage shaman Yoh Asakura. Tapping the supernatural swordfighting powers of samurai ghost Amidamaru, Yoh fights Bokuto no Ryu, a sword-wielding gang member. But an even more dangerous opponent is stalking Yoh and Manta — a Chinese shaman who wants to possess Amidamaru.

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Takei drew a series of short stories titled Shaman King 0 in Shueisha 's Jump X magazine starting in November 2011, and published a sequel series titled Shaman King Flowers in the same magazine from 2012 to 2014.