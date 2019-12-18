News
Ame no Hi mo Kami-sama to Sumō o Manga Launches
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app debuted Tamaki Toga's Ame no Hi mo Kami-sama to Sumō o (Sumo Wrestling With a God Even on Rainy Days) manga on Tuesday.
The manga is based on Kyo Shirodaira's 2016 novel of the same name, and it is a youth mystery story set in a town where sumo wrestling remains supreme.
The manga will also launch in the January issue of Kodansha's Shōnen Magazine R magazine on Friday. Starting with the January issue, the magazine will move to a new monthly publishing schedule for new issues, and will be digital-only. Ame no Hi mo Kami-sama to Sumō o will serialize concurrently with In/Spectre (Kyokō Suiri or Invented Interface), another manga based on a Shirodaira novel.
Source: Magazine Pocket