Ame no Hi mo Kami-sama to Sumō o Manga Launches

Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app debuted Tamaki Toga's Ame no Hi mo Kami-sama to Sumō o (Sumo Wrestling With a God Even on Rainy Days) manga on Tuesday.

The manga is based on Kyo Shirodaira 's 2016 novel of the same name, and it is a youth mystery story set in a town where sumo wrestling remains supreme.

The manga will also launch in the January issue of Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R magazine on Friday . Starting with the January issue, the magazine will move to a new monthly publishing schedule for new issues, and will be digital-only. Ame no Hi mo Kami-sama to Sumō o will serialize concurrently with In/Spectre ( Kyokō Suiri or Invented Interface ), another manga based on a Shirodaira novel.

Source: Magazine Pocket