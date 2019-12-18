Black Clover Gaiden: Quartet Knights Manga Nears Climax

Manga creator Yumiya Tashiro revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that his Black Clover Gaiden: Quartet Knights manga adaptation of the Black Clover : Quartet Knights game is approaching its "climax."

The manga launched on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in October 2018. The manga adapts the main scenario from the game. Tashiro is drawing the manga, and Yūki Tabata is credited with the original work. Bandai Namco Entertainment is supervising the manga. The third compiled book volume shipped on October 4.

The game launched in Japan for the PlayStation 4 in September 2018. The game also launched in the Americas and Europe for the PS4 and PC via Steam in September 2018. The third-person magic shooting game allows for four-vs.-four matches, and players can make their own teams to participate in cooperative battles and face off against rivals.

Tabata launched the original manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the series digitally and in print in North America.

The television anime adaptation of the original manga premiered in Japan in October 2017, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles. Funimation is streaming the show's English dub . The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Source: Yumiya Tashiro's Twitter account