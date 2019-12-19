Azur Lane: Crosswave PS4, PC Game Launches in West in February 2020

Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that Felistella and Compile Heart 's Azur Lane : Crosswave game will launch in the West for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in February 2020.

The game will have regular and limited-edition physical releases for PS4 in partnership with Limited Run Games. The limited edition will bundle a hardcover art book, soundtrack, Shimakaze Figure, enamel pin set, and Sakura Empire Standeel. The physical editions of the game will be available for pre-order in North America on January 9. The physical editions are currently available for pre-order in Europe.

The PC version of the game will feature Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and English subtitles.

The game shipped in Japan for PS4 on August 29.