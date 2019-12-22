Kuroko's Basketball's Tadatoshi Fujimaki Pens 1-Shot in Shonen Jump

The combined fourth and fifth 2020 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Tadatoshi Fujimaki ( Kuroko's Basketball , Robot × Laserbeam ) will pen a new one-shot manga that Shueisha will publish in the combined sixth and seventh issue of the magazine on January 4. The manga is titled "Kitsune Biyori no Konjirō" (Fox Weather's Konjirō) and it will have a center color page and 47 total pages. The manga will be a historical work.

The manga is the second one-shot in a row by a well-known manga creator in the magazine. The fourth and fifth combined issue published a one-shot by Shūichi Asō ( The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ) on Monday.

Fujimaki launched the Robot × Laserbeam manga in March 2017, and ended the seven-volume series in June 2018. Viz Media published the manga digitally in English.

Fujimaki serialized his Kuroko's Basketball manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2008-2014. The manga inspired three television anime series, two compilation anime films, an anime film, a sequel manga, a light novel, a spinoff manga, and a series of stage plays. Viz Media also published the manga in English.

