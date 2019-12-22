We Never Learn: BOKUBEN Anime's 2nd OVA Reveals New Illustration

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '20 event on Sunday revealed a new illustration for the second OVA inspired by Taishi Tsutsui 's We Never Learn ( Boku-tachi wa Benkyō ga Dekinai ) manga.

Weekly Shonen Jump had teased that the franchise would have "important news" at the Jump Festa '20 event. Voice actresses Lynn , Miyu Tomita , and Sayumi Suzushiro appeared during the presentation. The event also revealed another visual for the second OVA featuring the female characters in wedding dresses in a car with Yuiga driving while wearing a white tux. Additionally, the franchise will have another event on March 1.

The second OVA will ship with the 16th volume of the manga on April 3, 2020. The anime will be 25 minutes long and will feature all five main female leads in a wedding ceremony in an original story. Tsutsui is providing supervision for the OVA . The bundle will also include a specially drawn manga, and a "precious memories" illustration card by Tsutsui.

The first anime season of We Never Learn: BOKUBEN premiered on April 6. Aniplex of America has licensed the anime under the title We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , and is streaming the anime on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The second season premiered in Japan on October 5 and will have 13 episodes. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE are all streaming the series.

The franchise's first OVA shipped with the manga's 14th volume on November 1. The anime is 25 minutes long, and covers chapters 48 and 49 of the manga.