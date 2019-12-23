Summer Pockets Visual Novel's English Version Delayed to Early 2020

Visual Art's announced on Twitter on Sunday that the English version of it and Key 's Summer Pockets visual novel has been delayed to early 2020. The game was originally scheduled to launch this year. The company stated that the reasons for the delay were "technical hiccups" and an ongoing discussion with Valve regarding the game's "potential Mature content rating."

The game originally launched for PC in June 2018 in Japan. Visual Art's/Key and Prototype launched the game's Nintendo Switch version digitally and physically in Japan on June 20. The companies also released the game on smartphones.

The game takes place in a rural district of a certain isolated island. The story focuses on "one nostalgic summer."

Jun Maeda ( Kanon , AIR , Clannad , Angel Beats! ) is credited with the original concept. Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! , Charlotte ), Tsubasu Izumi ( Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka , Mashiroiro Symphony - The color of lovers ), and Yūnon Nagayama ( Angel Beats! ) are credited with providing the original illustrations.

Yū Niijima ( Koi x Shin Ai Kanojo , Majo Koi Nikki ), Kai ( Clannad , Rewrite , Harmonia ), and Hasama ( Tokyo Babel , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi. ) wrote the scenario. Maeda composed the music with Shinji Orito ( Angel Beats! Harmonia ), Donmaru ( planetarian , Little Busters! , Giniro, Haruka ), and Tomohiro Takeshita ( planetarian , Angel Beats! , Harmonia ).