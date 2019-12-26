Staff Aim to Release Uma Musume Pretty Derby Spinoff Umayon's Anime in 2020

The official website for the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise revealed on Thursday that the anime adaptation of the spinoff manga series Umayon is still in production for a possible release in 2020. The announcement asked for patience as the staff works on developing a "superior" product.

Cygames announced the anime project in December 2018.

Jet Kuma ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Gekijō ) draws the original manga, and Satoshi Itō is in charge of storyboards. Cygames is credited with the original work.

Kuma launched the manga on Cygames ' Cycomi website on March 30, and the 92nd chapter debuted on the service on Friday. The four-panel manga centers on the everyday cute lives of the characters Special Week, Silence Suzuka, and more from the franchise.