Director Tatsuki Teases Short Video Airing on TV on January 4
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Director TATSUKI posted a short video on Twitter on Saturday that hints at something that will air on January 4 at 11:57 p.m on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11. The latest episode of the Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia anime will air on all those stations starting at 11:30 p.m., and then the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story anime will debut on those stations at midnight.
December 28, 2019
TATSUKI directed the first season of the Kemono Friends television anime series at the studio Yaoyorozu. He then directed the Kemurikusa anime series at the same studio. Kemurikusa premiered on January 9 and had 12 episodes.
Source: TATSUKI's Twitter account via My Game News Flash