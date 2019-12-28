Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Anime's 'Last Season' Confirmed for April

The official website for the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime confirmed on Sunday that the "Last Season" of the anime will premiere in April. In October, the website had listed the anime with 23 episodes, with a three-month gap between the first four home video volumes and the last 4 home video volumes.

The " Sword Art Online Film Orchestra Concert 2020 with Tokyo New City Kangengakudan" for the franchise 's music by Yuki Kajiura will run at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre Concert Hall on April 11.

The anime premiered on October 12, although a compilation episode for Sword Art Online: Alicization titled "Reflection" aired on October 5. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE are all streaming the series.

The overall Sword Art Online: Alicization anime run premiered in Japan in October 2018, and is streaming on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and FunimationNow . The series is adapting the entire "Alicization Arc" of Reki Kawahara 's original novels and will air for four cours , or four quarters of a year. The first two cours aired from October to March.

Manabu Ono ( Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Saki , The Asterisk War ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale animation directors Gou Suzuki and Tomoya Nishiguchi are joining Shingo Adachi for the character designs. Yuki Kajiura is returning to compose the music. Haruka Tomatsu is performing the show's opening theme song "Resolution." LiSA is performing the show's ending theme song "unlasting."