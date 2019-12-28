News
The Margaret Magazine Moves to Quarterly Release Schedule
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The February issue of Shueisha's The Margaret magazine revealed on Tuesday that the magazine is switching from a bi-monthly (once every two months) schedule to a quarterly schedule. The magazine's next issue will be the spring issue, which will ship on March 24.
The magazine launched in 1982 as an irregular magazine, then switched to bi-monthly (once every two months) in 1989 before becoming a monthly magazine in 1997. The magazine moved back to a bi-monthly schedule in 2011.
The magazine often publishes one-shots by manga creators who serialize works in Shuiesha's Margaret, Bessatsu Margaret, Cookie, Cocohana, and Ribon magazines. The Margaret also serializes other manga.
Source: The Margaret February issue