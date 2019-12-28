The Margaret Magazine Moves to Quarterly Release Schedule

The February issue of Shueisha 's The Margaret magazine revealed on Tuesday that the magazine is switching from a bi-monthly (once every two months) schedule to a quarterly schedule. The magazine's next issue will be the spring issue, which will ship on March 24.

The magazine launched in 1982 as an irregular magazine, then switched to bi-monthly (once every two months) in 1989 before becoming a monthly magazine in 1997. The magazine moved back to a bi-monthly schedule in 2011.

The magazine often publishes one-shots by manga creators who serialize works in Shuiesha 's Margaret , Bessatsu Margaret , Cookie , Cocohana , and Ribon magazines. The Margaret also serializes other manga.

