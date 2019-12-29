Comic Market 97 Attracts 180,000 Attendees on 2nd Day

The Comic Market ( Comiket ) 97 event in Tokyo drew about 180,000 attendees on its second day on Sunday, December 29. The event will be held across four days, from December 28-31.

The event drew 190,000 attendees on its first day on Saturday.

Comiket 96 drew about 170,000 attendees on its second day on August 10, and Comiket 95 drew about 190,000 attendees on its second day in December 2018. While Comiket 96 was held across four days, Comiket 95 was held across three days. Comiket 95 set a new winter record with 570,000 attendees across all three days. Similarly, Comiket 96 set a new summer record with 730,000 attendees across all four days.

Comiket 96 expanded to a record four days in August. The event was also held across two locations (as is Comiket 97). The organizers of the event have implemented a policy for Comiket 96 and 97 where attendees must purchase a wristband for 500 yen (about US$4.60) to be able to attend the event each day. The wristband color changes daily.

Comiket 98 will be held during Golden Week on May 2-5 in 2020 instead of the usual August. The event's usual Tokyo Big Sight venue will serve as the main press center and international broadcasting center for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from July 24 to August 9, 2020.

Image via Comiket 's Twitter account

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web