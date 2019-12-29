Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Anime Listed With 12 Episodes

Amazon is listing the eighth compiled book volume of Masaki Ando 's Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki (Yatogame-chan Observation Diary) four-panel manga as bundling a Blu-ray Disc that includes "all 12 episodes" of the anime's second season. The manga volume will ship on March 27.

Similarly, the manga's seventh volume bundled a Blu-ray Disc with the entire 12-episode first season when it shipped on November 27.

Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 2 Satsume ⁠— the second season of the television anime of Ando's manga ⁠— will premiere on TV Aichi on January 5 at 9:54 p.m. before airing the next day on Tokyo MX .

The anime will feature a returning staff. Hisayoshi Hirasawa ( Miss Bernard said. , Netsuzou Trap -NTR- , Jingai-san no Yome ) is the chief director at Saetta , with Creators in Pack and LEVELS credited for animation production cooperation. Satsuki Hayasaka ( Hinako Note , High School DxD Hero episode animation director) is designing the characters and WORDS in STEREO is credited for the series composition.

The first season premiered on April 4. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Source: Amazon via Ota-Suka