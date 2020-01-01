Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima Teases 'Various Surprise Announcements' for 2020

Manga creator Hiro Mashima posted on Twitter on Tuesday along with his New Year's greeting image that he is preparing for "several surprise announcements" in 2020.

Mashima ended the Heros crossover mini-series on December 25. The mini-series is a crossover between the worlds of Mashima's Rave Master , Fairy Tail , and Edens Zero manga.

Mashima launched his Edens Zero manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 17. North American publisher Kodansha Comics is releasing the series simultaneously digitally.

Mashima's Fairy Tail manga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. The manga launched in 2006 and ended in July 2017. The final anime adaptation of the manga ended on September 29.