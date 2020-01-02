News
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle TV Anime to Premiere This Year
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga creator Kagiji Kumanomata posted on Twitter on Wednesday that the television anime adaptation of their Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle (Maōjō de Oyasumi) manga will premiere this year.
遅ればせながらあけましておめでとうございます— 熊之股鍵次🍣魔王城グッズ受注中 (@kuma_pomu) January 1, 2020
今年もよろしくお願いします
魔王城でおやすみ 2020年はテレビアニメもあるので
ぜひそちらもお楽しみに!
13巻発売が1/17なので
アニメ続報も併せてよろしくお願いします~! pic.twitter.com/9tVNUDq4iI
Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Sshhh! Princess Syalis is trying to get a good night's sleep. Some shut-eye. Forty winks. Catch some Z's. Long ago in olden times when people and demons lived together in—well, disharmony, really – a demon king kidnaps a human princess and imprisons her in his castle. Bereft, the princess's subjects beat their chests in anguish…until a hero arises to spearhead Project Rescue Our Princess! While waiting for her knight in shining armor, what's an imprisoned princess to do …? Teddy-bear guards with bat wings are all very well, but her dungeon cell is bo-o-o-ring! So, she decides to wile away the long hours by sleeping. Now if only she could get comfortable…and didn't suffer from insomnia…
Kumanomata launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2016. The 13th volume will ship in Japan on January 17.
Source: Kagiji Kumanomata's Twitter account