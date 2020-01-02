Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle TV Anime to Premiere This Year

Manga creator Kagiji Kumanomata posted on Twitter on Wednesday that the television anime adaptation of their Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ( Maōjō de Oyasumi ) manga will premiere this year.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sshhh! Princess Syalis is trying to get a good night's sleep. Some shut-eye. Forty winks. Catch some Z's. Long ago in olden times when people and demons lived together in—well, disharmony, really – a demon king kidnaps a human princess and imprisons her in his castle. Bereft, the princess's subjects beat their chests in anguish…until a hero arises to spearhead Project Rescue Our Princess! While waiting for her knight in shining armor, what's an imprisoned princess to do …? Teddy-bear guards with bat wings are all very well, but her dungeon cell is bo-o-o-ring! So, she decides to wile away the long hours by sleeping. Now if only she could get comfortable…and didn't suffer from insomnia…

Kumanomata launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2016. The 13th volume will ship in Japan on January 17.