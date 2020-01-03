Dr. Stone Manga Takes 1-Issue Break Due to Boichi's Sudden Illness

This year's combined sixth and seventh issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine did not publish a new chapter of Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga as planned on Saturday due to Boichi 's sudden illness. The series is slated to resume in the eighth issue on January 20.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print.

Boichi launched a Dr. Stone reboot: Byakuya manga in Weekly Shonen Jump on October 28. The manga's ninth and final chapter debuted on December 23.

The manga's television anime adaptation debuted on July 5. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation streamed a simuldub of the anime. The anime premiered on Toonami on August 24. The series is getting a second season, which will focus on the "Stone Wars" story arc.