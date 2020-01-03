Somali and the Forest Spirit Anime Listed With 12 Episodes

Amazon is listing the television anime of Yako Gureishi 's Somali and the Forest Spirit ( Somali to Mori no Kamisama ) manga with two Blu-ray Disc releases with six episodes each, for a total of 12 episodes. The listings state that the first volume will ship on February 28, and the second will ship on April 24.

The anime will debut on AbemaTV and Tokyo MX on January 9 at 24:00 (effectively January 10 at 12:00 a.m.) before debuting on BS- NTV on January 13.

Kenji Yasuda ( Macross Delta , Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens ) is directing the anime at Satelight ( Aquarion , Macross Delta ) and HORNETS . Mariko Mochizuki (writer on Aquarion Logos , Last Hope , Senki Zesshō Symphogear AXZ , Sōsei no Aquarion Love ) is supervising the series scripts. Ikuko Ito ( Princess Tutu , The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan ) is designing the characters. Naotarō Moriyama is performing the opening song "Arigatō wa Kocchi no Kotoba," which he also composed. Inori Minase , who stars in the show as Somali, is performing the show's ending theme song "Kokoro Somali."

Crunchyroll is co-producing the anime, and it will stream the series as it airs in Japan. The first episode began streaming on Thursday in Japan in advance of its broadcast debut, and Crunchyroll also began streaming the first episode. Crunchyroll hosted the world premiere of the anime at Crunchyroll Expo on August 30.

