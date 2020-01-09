Pokémon Home Cloud Service Launches in February

The Pokémon Direct livestream presentation announced on Thursday that Pokémon Home , a new cloud-based service for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices, will launch in February.

Pokémon Home will allow players to bring over their Pokémon from Pokémon GO , Pokémon Bank , Pokémon : Let's Go, Pikachu! , and Pokémon : Let's Go, Eevee! to the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games. In order to transfer Pokémon to the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, the Pokémon must appear in the base games or their upcoming expansions. Players will also be able to transfer Pokémon between the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games and expansions.

The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide for the Switch on November 15. The games sold more than 6 million copies in their first week to break the records for highest first-week sales of a Switch game and the fastest Switch game to reach 6 million units sold.