Drifting Dragons Anime Has 12 Episodes

The television anime of Taku Kuwabara 's Drifting Dragons ( Kūtei Dragons ) manga debuted in its entirety on Netflix in Japan on Thursday, with a total of 12 episodes available.

The series also premiered on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block on Wednesday at 24:55 (effectively Thursday at 12:55 a.m.). The show is streaming exclusively on Netflix .

Tadahiro Yoshihira is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures , and Makoto Uezu is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director. Yoh Kamiyama is performing the opening theme song "Gunjō" (Ultramarine). Four-member female rock band Red Park ( Akai Kōen ) are performing the ending theme song "Zettai Reido" (Absolute Zero).

Kodansha Comics releases the series digitally and in print, and it describes the series:

The draking vessel Quin Zaza soars through the skies, hunting dragons that hide in the clouds. A single big catch means full coffers and all the meat they can eat, while failure means an empty wallet and an even emptier stomach. Join us as we log the crew's grand adventures, chasing dreams of the sky, dragons, and gourmet cooking!

Kuwabara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in June 2016, and Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled volume on November 7.

Source: Netflix