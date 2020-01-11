ARP Backstage Pass TV Anime Listed with 11 Episodes

The official website for ARP Backstage Pass , the television anime of the ARP (nominally an abbreviation for Artists Republic Production) dance vocal group, revealed on Friday that the anime will have four home video releases with 11 total episodes.

Each home video release will feature a "specially made mini program." In addition, the second home video release on June 26 will include an additional "special program," although the website does not specify if the special program is animated. Japanese retailer Animate is listing that the "special program" on the second release will be an episode 3.5.

The show will premiere on Tokyo MX1 on January 13 at 11:00 p.m., before airing later that evening on BS11 .

Tetsuya Endo ( Hikaru no Go , Saiyuki Reload ) is directing the anime at Dynamo Pictures . ARP are performing the opening theme song "Burn it up" and the ending theme song "Celebrate Good Time."

ARP's executive producer Akari Uchida once produced Konami 's LovePlus and Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side game franchises before leaving Konami in 2015.

The ARP group holds live performances — featuring singing, dancing, and interactive talking with the audience — in real-time using the latest augmented-reality technology. The ikemen (handsome) group members include their de facto leader Shinji, the talented dancer León, and the members of the Rebel Cross duo (designer Daiya and composer/writer Rage). ARP mainly hold concerts in the winter and summer under a talent contract with Avex.

