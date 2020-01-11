Nekopara Anime Listed with 12 Episodes

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Neko Works ' Nekopara game franchise revealed on Thursday that the anime will have three Blu-ray Disc set releases with a total of 12 episodes. Each release will include a "Chocola to Vanilla no Neko ga Iru Subarashii Seikatsu" (Chocola and Vanilla's Cats Are Here Splendid Life" video extra.

The anime premiered in Japan on AT-X on January 9 at 9:00 p.m. before airing later that evening on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The anime's first episode premiered at Anime Expo in Los Angeles in July 2019. The anime also had a screening event on December 24 in Tokyo that screened the first two episodes. Funimation is streaming the series as it airs with both English subtitles and an English dub.

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Hinomaru Sumo , Valkyria Chronicles , Actually, I Am… ) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Go Zappa ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , Blend S ) is the series editor, Yuichi Hirano ( Alderamin on the Sky ) is the character designer, and Akiyuki Tateyama ( Kemono Friends , Laid-Back Camp ) is the music producer.

