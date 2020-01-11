Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga Anime Listed With 12 Episodes

Amazon Japan is listing that the television anime of Una Megurogawa 's Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga ( Oda Shinamon Nobunaga ) manga will have four total home video releases and 12 total episodes. The first two home video releases will ship on March 27, and the latter two home video releases will ship on April 24. Each home video release will include a "Wan-Jigen! Oda Cinnamon Nobunaga short story."

The anime debuted on TV Tokyo on Friday late at night at 1:23 a.m. (effectively on Saturday), before airing later that night on TV Osaka and TV Aichi . Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Hidetoshi Takahashi ( Aquarion Logos , Are You Lost? episode director) is directing the anime at Pierrot . Maruo Kyōzuka ( The Last -Naruto the Movie- ) is in charge of series scripts. Hisashi Kagawa ( Sailor Moon S: The Movie , She, The Ultimate Weapon , Toriko ) is designing the characters. Akane Kumada is performing the opening theme song for the anime, and cast members "Kenyū Horiuchi" and "Toshio Inugawa" are performing the ending theme song for the series under the unit name "Cinnamon-tachi."

In the "one-of-a-kind samurai-general-reincarnated-as-a-canine comedy," Nobunaga perishes at Honnōji as in history, and reincarnates in modern-day Japan as a dog named Cinnamon. Other Warring States era warlords such as Takeda Shingen eventually join him, also as dogs.

The manga has been running in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine, as well as on the Web Comic Zenyon service since May 2016.