News
Little Busters! Converted Edition Switch Game Listed With April Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Rakuten is listing the Switch version of Visual Art's/Key's Little Busters! Converted Edition Switch game for release on April 23. The release will have a feature to toggle between English and Japanese text.
Little Busters! Converted Edition is also the title of the game's PlayStation 2 release, which debuted in December 2009. The Switch release will have the features added to the previous versions of the game.
Visual Art's/Key released the game in English on PC via Steam in 2017.
The 2007 PC software Little Busters! inspired a television anime that aired in Japan in 2012, followed by the Little Busters! Refrain television anime in 2013, and the Little Busters! EX original video anime (OVA) project in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the two television anime, and Sentai Filmworks released both the television anime and the OVA on home video in North America.
Kud Wafter, a spinoff visual novel, is inspiring an anime that will debut this year.