Little Busters! Converted Edition Switch Game Listed With April Release

Rakuten is listing the Switch version of Visual Art's/Key 's Little Busters! Converted Edition Switch game for release on April 23. The release will have a feature to toggle between English and Japanese text.

Little Busters! Converted Edition is also the title of the game's PlayStation 2 release, which debuted in December 2009. The Switch release will have the features added to the previous versions of the game.

Visual Art's/Key released the game in English on PC via Steam in 2017.

The 2007 PC software Little Busters! inspired a television anime that aired in Japan in 2012, followed by the Little Busters! Refrain television anime in 2013, and the Little Busters! EX original video anime ( OVA ) project in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the two television anime, and Sentai Filmworks released both the television anime and the OVA on home video in North America.

Kud Wafter , a spinoff visual novel, is inspiring an anime that will debut this year.

Source: Rakuten via Gematsu