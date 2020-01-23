Yowamushi Pedal Manga Teases 'Important Announcement'

This year's eighth issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Wataru Watanabe 's Yowamushi Pedal manga series will have an "important announcement" in the next issue on January 30.

The manga's story centers around Sakamichi Onoda, an otaku at Sōhoku High School in Chiba. He loves anime and games so much, that he would ride his commuter bicycle to and from Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district in a 90-kilometer (about 60-mile) round trip over steep slopes after school. Onoda's life changes when he encounters his high school's cycling team, and he ends up joining the competitive sport of bicycle racing.

Watanabe launched the original manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2008, and Akita Shoten will publish the manga's 65th compiled book volume on February 7. The manga has more than 25 million copies in circulation. Yen Press is releasing the series in English.

The first season of the television anime adaptation premiered in 2013. The second season premiered in Japan in 2014 and ended in March 2015. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation , the series' third season, premiered in January 2017. Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line , the fourth season, premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all four seasons as they aired.