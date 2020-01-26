The Promised Neverland Manga Takes 1-Week Break So Authors Can Do Research

This year's ninth issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga will take a one-week break next week so the authors can do research. The manga will return in the 11th issue of the magazine, which ships on February 10.

The manga previously took one-week breaks in October and December.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and the series has entered its final arc as of September 2018. Shirai had stated in an interview in August 2018 that Shirai would like the story to "not extend too much" in accordance with the story's editor, adding that the length of the manga should be "ideally 20 to 30 volumes long." The magazine teased in August that the manga has entered the "climax" of the final arc.

Viz Media publishes the manga in North America.

An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime on April 13. A second season of the anime will premiere in October.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open on December 18.

