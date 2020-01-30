Umihara Kawase Fresh Game's PS4 Version Launches in Japan on April 23

Retailer Yodobashi is listing that the PlayStation 4 version of Success ' Umihara Kawase Fresh! game will launch on April 23 in Japan.

Umihara Kawase Fresh! shipped in Japan for the Nintendo Switch last April. Nicalis released the Switch game in North America and Europe last July. In all regions, the game has both a digital and a physical release. The game has multilingual support including English and Chinese.

Kiyoshi Sakai developed the Umihara Kawase Fresh! game, and Toshinobu Kondō designed the characters and provided illustrations. Both worked on the original 1994 Umihara Kawase game. In the Umihara Kawase games, the player controls the sushi chef Kawase Umihara, using her fishing rod to navigate the games' levels.

Success and Studio Saizensen will launch the Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!! game for the PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam "between spring and summer 2020."

Agatsuma Entertainment released the Umihara Kawase Trilogy game set for PC via Steam in 2015. The set includes Umihara Kawase , Umihara Kawase Shun , and Sayonara Umihara Kawase Chirari . The games were delisted from Steam in January 2016 after Agatsuma Entertainment shut down in December 2015. However, Degica acquired the rights to the games and relisted them on Steam later in January 2016.

Source: Yodobashi via Hachima Kikо̄