Fire Force Manga Takes 1-Week Break Due to Flu

Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga took a one-week break in this year's ninth issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine magazine on Thursday because Ohkubo's influenza made it difficult for him to draw the draft. The manga will return in the magazine's next issue on February 5.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?

Ohkubo ( Soul Eater ) launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2015. Kodansha published the manga's 21st volume on December 17. Kodansha Comics shipped the 17th volume in English on November 26.

The television anime series premiered last July, and the 24th and final episode of the first season aired on December 27. The series will get a "second chapter" that will premiere in summer 2020. Funimation is streaming the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service, and is streaming an English dub . Crunchyroll is also streaming the series. The anime premiered on Toonami last July.