2nd Gundam: Reconguista in G Compilation Film Unveils New Visual

Sunrise revealed a new visual on Monday for Reconguista in G the Movie II Bellri's Fierce Charge ( Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Bellri Gekishin ), the second of the planned five compilation films for the Gundam Reconguista in G anime.

The film will open in Japan on February 21.

The first film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista I: Ike! Core Fighter (Go! Core Fighter), opened in Japan on November 29. The film screened in 22 theaters in Japan for two weeks. The film ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings for its two weekends.

The film had its first public preview screening in Japan at the "Tomino Yoshiyuki no Sekai" (The World of Yoshiyuki Tomino ) exhibit at the Fukuoka Art Museum in Fukuoka last August. The first film also screened at Japan Expo in France last July.

Sources: Gundam.info, Comic Natalie