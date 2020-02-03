News
2nd Gundam: Reconguista in G Compilation Film Unveils New Visual
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sunrise revealed a new visual on Monday for Reconguista in G the Movie II Bellri's Fierce Charge (Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista II: Bellri Gekishin), the second of the planned five compilation films for the Gundam Reconguista in G anime.
The film will open in Japan on February 21.
The first film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista I: Ike! Core Fighter (Go! Core Fighter), opened in Japan on November 29. The film screened in 22 theaters in Japan for two weeks. The film ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings for its two weekends.
The film had its first public preview screening in Japan at the "Tomino Yoshiyuki no Sekai" (The World of Yoshiyuki Tomino) exhibit at the Fukuoka Art Museum in Fukuoka last August. The first film also screened at Japan Expo in France last July.
Sources: Gundam.info, Comic Natalie