Platinum Games Opens Platinum4 Teaser Website

Platinum Games opened a "Platinum4" teaser website on Monday. The website features a large numeral four, and the company did not provide any further information.

The company announced on January 7 that it has received an investment with capital tie-up from the Chinese company Tencent Holdings Limited. The announcement noted that Platinum Games will retain its independence, and its corporate structure will remain the same.

Platinum Games producer Atsushi Inaba had revealed in May 2017 that the company was planning to publish its own titles, in addition to its existing planning and development operations.

Platinum Games is known for developing titles such as Bayonetta , Vanquish , Astral Chain , Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance , Star Fox Zero , Nier: Automata , and The Wonderful 101 .

Source: Platinum Games via Siliconera