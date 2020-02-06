Shonan Seven's Shinsuke Takahashi Launches New Manga

The March issue of Akita Shoten 's Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Shinsuke Takahashi will launch a new manga in the magazine's May issue in April. It will reveal more information on the new manga in a later issue.

Shinsuke and Tohru Fujisawa ended the Shonan Seven manga (seen right) in the magazine last July. Akita Shoten published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume last September. Fujisawa and Takahashi launched the manga in February 2014.

The manga is the "true sequel" to Fujisawa's GTO: The Early Years ( Shōnan Junai-gumi ) manga, which ran from 1990 to 1996.