Black Clover Manga Takes 1-Week Break

This year's 11th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Yūki Tabata 's Black Clover manga will not have a new chapter in the magazine's 12th issue on February 17. The manga will resume in the 13th issue on February 22. Shueisha did not give a reason for the one-week break.

Tabata launched the original manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the series digitally and in print in North America and MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga in English digitally.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub. The show debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

