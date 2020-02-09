Haikyu!! Manga Takes 1-Week Break Due to Author's Health

This year's 11th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine did not publish a new chapter of Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga as planned on Monday due to the author's "sudden illness." The manga will return in the magazine's 12th issue on February 17.

The manga entered its final arc on October 28.

Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and Shueisha published the manga's 41st volume on January 4. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and is now publishing the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Furudate's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. Haikyu!! To The Top , the anime's fourth season, premiered on January 10. The series will air from January through March, and will then continue on for a second cours (quarter of a year) in July.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, and several video anime.