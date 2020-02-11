News
A Sister's All You Need Author Teases Surprise Project With Final Novel Volume
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Writer Yomi Hirasaka teased on their Twitter account that the 14th and final volume of their A Sister's All You Need. (Imōto Sae Ireba Ii.) light novel series will have a "surprise" project announcement. The volume will ship on February 18.
Hirasaka launched the novel series in 2015, with illustrations by Kantoku (The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat.). Yen Press published the sixth volume on January 21.
A television anime of the novel series premiered in October 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub.
Edo launched a manga adaptation in Shogakukan's Sunday GX magazine in December 2015, and ended it last July. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth and final volume last June.