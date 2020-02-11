A Sister's All You Need Author Teases Surprise Project With Final Novel Volume

Writer Yomi Hirasaka teased on their Twitter account that the 14th and final volume of their A Sister's All You Need. ( Imōto Sae Ireba Ii. ) light novel series will have a "surprise" project announcement. The volume will ship on February 18.

Hirasaka launched the novel series in 2015, with illustrations by Kantoku ( The "Hentai" Prince and the Stony Cat. ). Yen Press published the sixth volume on January 21.

A television anime of the novel series premiered in October 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

Edo launched a manga adaptation in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in December 2015, and ended it last July. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth and final volume last June.