Haikyu!! Manga Takes 1-Week Break for Research

This year's 13th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Saturday that Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga will take a one-week break in the 14th issue so that Furudate can perform research. The manga will return in the 15th issue on March 9.

The manga recently took a break from the 11th issue on February 10 due to Furudate's "sudden illness."

The manga entered its final arc on October 28.

Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and Shueisha published the manga's 41st volume on January 4. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and is now publishing the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Furudate's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. Haikyu!! To The Top , the anime's fourth season, premiered on January 10. The series will air from January through March, and will then continue on for a second cours (quarter of a year) in July.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, and several video anime.