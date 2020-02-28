AT-X Airs Tamayomi Baseball Anime's 1st Episode on March 8

The official Twitter account for the AT-X channel announced on Friday that it will air the first episode of the television anime of Mountain Pukuichi 's Tamayomi manga in advance on March 8 at 8:30 p.m. JST.

The anime will premiere in April on AT-X , ABC TV, Metele ( Nagoya TV ), Tokyo MX , and Kyushu Asahi Broadcasting .

Toshinori Fukushima ( Major , Beyblade the Movie: Fierce Battle ) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat ( Frame Arms Girl , Pastel Life ). Touko Machida ( Wake Up, Girls! , Harukana Receive ) is in charge of series composition.

The manga's story centers on pitcher Yomi Takeda. In junior high, her baseball club did not get far because it lacked a catcher who could catch Yomi's "miracle ball." Yomi quit baseball, graduated from junior high, and enrolled at Shin Koshigaya High School. Yomi reunited with her childhood friend Tamaki Yamazaki at her new school. Tamaki has skill as a catcher and can even catch the ball when Yomi pitches with all her strength. The girls can fulfill their childhood promise to each other as they start their baseball journeys anew.