One Piece Manga Takes 1-Week Break Due to Author's Sudden Illness

The official Twitter account for the One Piece franchise announced on Friday that there will not be a new chapter of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga in the 14th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine out on Monday due to Oda's "sudden illness." The Twitter account stated that Oda is now fully recovered, and the manga will resume in the 15th issue of the magazine, which will ship on March 9.

Oda began serializing the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on July 19, 1997, and Shueisha published the manga's 95th compiled book volume in Japan on December 28. Viz Media released the 92nd volume in English on November 5. The manga set a world record in June 2015 for having 320,866,000 copies printed worldwide as of December 2014. The world record is for "The most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author."

Viz Media 's website and app, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website and app both publish the manga simultaneously in English.

