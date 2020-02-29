Keiko Nishi Draws New 1-Shot Manga for Zōkan Flowers Magazine

The April issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Flowers magazine announced on Friday that Keiko Nishi will publish a new one-shot manga titled "Kaki no Hanashi" (The Story of Persimmons) in the next issue of the Monthly Flowers spinoff magazine Zōkan Flowers , which ships on March 14. The one-shot follows a married couple who live in a high-rise apartment complex, and their neighbor who moves in. The one-shot will feature on the cover of Zōkan Flowers , and will also feature a center color page.

JManga published two volumes of Nishi's four-volume series Kyudo Boys , about the romantic relationships of a group of high school boys, digitally in English before the the site ended service.

Nishi's Otoko no Isshō (A Man's Lifetime) manga received a live-action film adaptation that opened in 2015. Her Otō-san, Chibi ga Inakunarimashita (Father, Chibi is Gone) manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan on May 10.